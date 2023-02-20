Obituary & Services: Dennis D. Morse

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Dennis D. Morse, 81, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 11:06 P.M., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with a family giving remembrances at 6:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Memorials to National Rifle Association may be left with the funeral home.

Mr. Morse was born January 31, 1942, in Moscow Mills, Missouri the son of Dewey and Edna Twellman Morse. He was an over-the-road truck driver logging over one million miles of driving and also a farmer which he dearly loved.

He was a charter member of the Moscow Mills, Missouri Lions Club, loved to shoot clay birds and was on the trap shooting team, avid John Wayne fan, was a member of Trenton Elks Lodge No. 801 and after his death, he was a tissue donor.

On July 7, 1990, he was married to Susan Denise Jokers in Carlinville, Illinois.

His survivors include his wife Susan of the home, four sons Wade R. Morse, St. Louis, Missouri, Adam J. Morse, Livingston, Texas, Aaron M. Bright and wife Pam L., Trenton, Missouri, Vaughn M. Bright and wife Mary, Granite City, Illinois; thirteen grandchildren Kylie L. Bright, Ashley N. Werries, James Knight, Jamia Knight, Dylan White, Brandon White, Austin White, Cheyenne Morse, Jayden Morse, Alex Bright, Evan Bright, Daniel Bright, Levi Bright; two great-grandchildren Rylan and Mya; several nieces nephews, great nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Roy Morse.

