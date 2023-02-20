Obituary & Services: Norma Alberta Martz Waltemath

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Norma Alberta Martz Waltemath, 94, of Bethany, MO passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri.

She was born September 23, 1928, in Pattonsburg, Missouri the daughter of David and Elizabeth B. (Elam) Meyer.

Norma married Walker Martz and to this union, three sons were born, Phill, George, and David. He preceded her in death on December 24, 1973. She later married Vyron Waltemath. He preceded her in death in 2006.

Norma worked as a dietary supervisor for a nursing home. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Bethany, MO, and was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and son, George W. Martz.

Survivors include her two sons, David Martz, Brookfield, MO, and Phill (Janie) Martz, Bethany, MO; daughter-in-law, Rita Martz, Bethany, MO; grandchildren, Morgan Martz, Lori (Lannie) Wineland, Gayla (Jason) Fuston, Jonathan (Suzanne) Young and James Young and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Sunnyview Nursing Home Activity Fund and/or Mt. Olivet Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related