DeKalb County Sheriff reports an individual impersonating law enforcement, making traffic stops

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department received two calls regarding a white male, approximately six foot tall, average-sized, mid-thirties, wearing a gray/tan uniform that said “County Deputy Sheriff” on the front of the uniform. The individual has conducted two ‘traffic stops’ in the Fairport/Maysville area.

The first stop was conducted on Thursday morning February 16 at around 8:30 am on Route A near Fairport. The “officer” was driving an unmarked gray/silver newer model Denali SUV with emergency vehicle lights on the inside dash.

The second stop was done at 7:10 am Friday, February 17 on the same road, Route A. The “officer” advised both drivers the reason he pulled them over was that they were traveling at too low of a speed. Both drivers advised the “officer” they were driving at a low speed due to the icy/snowy road conditions. The “officer” then asked both drivers if there was anything in the vehicle that could harm him, to which they advised him there was not.

The male subject then tells them to drive safely and walks back to his vehicle. The “officer” was not wearing a name tag or a vest, nor did he announce what agency he worked for. His vehicle displayed regular civilian plates.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department did not conduct any stops on either of those days, at either time of day. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office has inquired with the Missouri Highway Patrol, and surrounding agencies, with all agencies confirming they did not conduct any traffic stops in that area, on those days, nor do they wear uniforms as described as what was worn by the suspect. None of the agencies report driving a vehicle matching that description.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department does not utilize unmarked vehicles for traffic enforcement, however, several surrounding agencies do. If you are pulled over by an unmarked car, comply and safely pull over, however, if it does not seem right, call 911 and verify the person pulling you over is a law enforcement officer.

If You have any information or have seen this vehicle please contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office at 816-449-5802.

