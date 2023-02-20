Audio: Activities planned for FFA week at Trenton High School

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

FFA Week activities for the Trenton High School chapter began Sunday with members attending worship at the Rural Dale Baptist Church east of Trenton.

Four senior officers were guests on KTTN’s Open Line, these students, and others recorded FFA and agriculture facts which can be heard throughout the week on KTTN. The chapter then went bowling in Chillicothe and pizza followed.

Two of the senior officers, Kaylynn Stanton and Makenzee Epperson then told about the rest of the FFA week activities – culminating with the annual community appreciation breakfast on Friday morning, February 24 from 6:15 to 8 am.

The FFA is the largest student organization at Trenton High School. The 101 members include 61 males and 40 females. By the grades, there are 46 members from the freshman class, 22 sophomores, 20 juniors, and 13 seniors.

Trenton FFA Chapter President Makenzee Epperson reported members made $740,739 on the supervised agriculture experience projects. This includes those who participate in placement and those who have ownership projects. Volunteer activities include at the Church Women United thrift store, teaching the elementary students about agriculture and food systems, as well as “adopt a family” at Christmas. Kaylee Stanton and Levi Johnson are vice presidents. Gavin Chambers was the fourth guest for the Open Line interview.

Related