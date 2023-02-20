Missouri 4-H youth participate in Aerial Agriculture Challenge

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Twenty-two Missouri 4-H teen leaders will teach others how to use their critical thinking skills to help solve a real-world agriculture challenge through the 2023 4-H Ag Innovators Experience Aerial Ag Challenge.

The teen leaders will conduct 45-minute activities in the spring and summer at a variety of 4-H events and summer camps throughout the state, says Maria Calvert, University of Missouri Extension state 4-H agriculture educator.

“This year’s challenge focuses on how precision agricultural practices applied with drones are helping farmers enhance crop yields, sustain world food systems and be better environmental stewards,” Calvert says. The challenge also looks at how data science and technology help producers make real-time decisions to change field conditions and how advancements in agricultural technology and innovation are critical to finding long-term solutions for climate change, world hunger and viable diverse ecosystems.

Teen leaders:

Julian Strickland, Johnson County

Lynn Dyer, Lafayette County

Saanvi Ramgounda, St. Louis County

Calvin Wang, St. Louis County

Ava Walker, Adair County

William Hickman, Clay County

Tobias White, Boone County

Meghana Hebbar, St. Louis County

Ashlynn Hampton, Jackson County

Brendan Ely, Osage County

Atianna Crosdale, Jackson County

Beau Jenkins, Gasconade County

Jackson Schuber, Polk County

Nathan Witham, Platte County

Zane Smith, Boone County

Isabella Hamner, Camden County

Hadley Rickard, Lincoln County

Bailey Schneider, Warren County

Ryan Tuschhoff, Gasconade County

Bailey Gregory, Clinton County

Micah Huffman, Greene County

Naomi Cox, Buchanan County

The 4-H Ag Innovators Experience, presented by National 4-H Council and Bayer, challenges youths to use STEM skills to solve a real-world issue while also driving youth awareness of agriculture innovation and careers in agriculture. Youths in Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio, and Missouri will have the opportunity to participate in the Aerial Ag Challenge throughout the spring and summer.

