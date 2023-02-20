Missouri 4-H youth participate in Aerial Agriculture Challenge

Twenty-two Missouri 4-H teen leaders will teach others how to use their critical thinking skills to help solve a real-world agriculture challenge through the 2023 4-H Ag Innovators Experience Aerial Ag Challenge.
The teen leaders will conduct 45-minute activities in the spring and summer at a variety of 4-H events and summer camps throughout the state, says Maria Calvert, University of Missouri Extension state 4-H agriculture educator.
“This year’s challenge focuses on how precision agricultural practices applied with drones are helping farmers enhance crop yields, sustain world food systems and be better environmental stewards,” Calvert says. The challenge also looks at how data science and technology help producers make real-time decisions to change field conditions and how advancements in agricultural technology and innovation are critical to finding long-term solutions for climate change, world hunger and viable diverse ecosystems.
Teen leaders:
- Julian Strickland, Johnson County
- Lynn Dyer, Lafayette County
- Saanvi Ramgounda, St. Louis County
- Calvin Wang, St. Louis County
- Ava Walker, Adair County
- William Hickman, Clay County
- Tobias White, Boone County
- Meghana Hebbar, St. Louis County
- Ashlynn Hampton, Jackson County
- Brendan Ely, Osage County
- Atianna Crosdale, Jackson County
- Beau Jenkins, Gasconade County
- Jackson Schuber, Polk County
- Nathan Witham, Platte County
- Zane Smith, Boone County
- Isabella Hamner, Camden County
- Hadley Rickard, Lincoln County
- Bailey Schneider, Warren County
- Ryan Tuschhoff, Gasconade County
- Bailey Gregory, Clinton County
- Micah Huffman, Greene County
- Naomi Cox, Buchanan County
The 4-H Ag Innovators Experience, presented by National 4-H Council and Bayer, challenges youths to use STEM skills to solve a real-world issue while also driving youth awareness of agriculture innovation and careers in agriculture. Youths in Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio, and Missouri will have the opportunity to participate in the Aerial Ag Challenge throughout the spring and summer.