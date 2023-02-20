Obituary & Services: Jeremiah Ray Thogmartin

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Jeremiah Ray Thogmartin, age 45, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care Center, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Jeremiah was born the son of Mark Thogmartin and Sandra (Howard) Stevenson on July 15, 1977, in Albany, Missouri. He enjoyed fishing and rock collecting.

Survivors include his mother, Sandra Stevenson, and husband Eldon of Breckenridge, Missouri; one brother, Jeremy Thogmartin and wife Terica of Breckenridge, Missouri; one stepsister, Erin Yuille, and husband Jeremy of Chillicothe, Missouri; one stepbrother, Trey Stevenson and wife Holly of Chillicothe, Missouri; many aunts and uncles; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Shirley Howard; one aunt, Susan Howard; one uncle, Jerry Stevenson; and cousin, Bobby Jo James.

A celebration of life will be held at the home of Sandra Stevenson, 265 South 7th Street, Breckenridge, Missouri 64625, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Thomas Residential Care Center II of St. Joseph and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

