Obituary & Services: Jenny Lynn Miller

Jenny Miller, age 65, a resident of Clarence, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Boone Hospital Center, Columbia, Missouri.

Jenny was born the daughter of Peggy (Seymour) Boxley on October 22, 1957, in Kansas City, Missouri. She obtained her GED in 1976 and attended Trenton Junior College, Trenton, Missouri, where she graduated with her LPN degree. She worked as a nurse at Hedrick Medical Center for many years until she decided she wanted to try something different.

Jenny made friends easily which was why she was so successful as a server. She worked at Golden Corral Steak House, Chillicothe, Missouri, for 16 years. Anyone who donned their doors was happy to sit in her section. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchild were the apples of her eye. She was affectionately known as Grams by most of her family. Her hobbies included fishing and hunting.

Survivors include her husband, Bill, of the home; three sons, Rudy Kitchin and wife, April, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Chris Kitchin, and wife, Marie, of Chillicothe, Missouri and Clint Kitchin and wife, Melissa, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister, Dianna McCully and her husband, Bill, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; six grandchildren, Jevon Glasgow, and wife Erica, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Kristofer Kitchin of Wheeling, Missouri, Cheyanne Kitchin of Chillicothe, Missouri, Doniven Kitchin of Hamilton, Missouri, Lillian Kitchin of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Hazel Kitchin of Chillicothe, Missouri; and one great-grandson, Weston Lee Harkins of Chillicothe, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy, and her grandparents, Larkin and Maybel Seymour and Noel and Avonelle Boxley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Utica Baptist Church, Utica, Missouri, on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

