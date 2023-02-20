Obituary & Services: IRetha Elaine Robertson

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

IRetha Elaine Robertson, 86, Pattonsburg, MO passed away February 14, 2023, at a North Kansas City Hospice.

She was born, on January 14, 1937, in Daviess County, Missouri the daughter of Emil E. and Nina Opal (Smith) Carter.

On July 4, 1955, she married Hall D. Robertson. He preceded her in death on November 5, 2012. After Hal’s passing, IRetha was able to live independently on the hill that she loved.

She worked as a bookkeeper for the family-owned businesses of LP Gas, a car wash, and an appliance store. IRetha had an Associate Interior Design Degree. She was very talented in ceramics and china painting. She was offered an adjunct professorship at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri to teach ceramics and china painting but did not want to commute or relocate her family.

IRetha was an active member of the First Christian Church, in Pattonsburg, Missouri. She was also a member of the Amaketia Society, President of the Booster Club where she raised money for new band uniforms for the Pattonsburg Marching Band and never missed a school function or music concert, and active in PTA and Philo Study Club.

IRetha loved gardening and tending to her flowers. She was a spotless housekeeper and an excellent cook, especially for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was never happier than when her entire family was together for holidays and celebrations.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Emily Shaw and Bernadine Taylor, and brother, Bill Carter.

Survivors include her daughter, Susie (Neal) Jones, Kearney, MO, and son, Kenneth Robertson, 2 grandchildren, Amy and Alex; 2 great-grandchildren, Nora and Agnes and brother, Gary Carter.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the First Christian Church, Pattonsburg, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Burial will follow in the Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church and/or Arthritis Foundation in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

