Obituary & Services: Barbara Lavern Mason

Barbara Lavern Mason, 85, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Barbara was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 6, 1937, to Frederick and Doris (Robertson) Voss. She was raised in Pella, Iowa by her paternal grandparents, Leonard and Henrietta Voss. As a teenager, Barb worked at Central Park Café in Pella, where she met a handsome young engineering student and it was love at first sight, on May 4, 1957, she married Rex Eugene Mason. Barbara was a homemaker but also had worked at the courthouse for Ike Morehead, Richardson’s Supermarket, High Hope, and the Sullivan County Country Club. She loved cooking for her family and spent time as a cook at Milan High School and Sullivan County Hospital, she also owned and operated the Steak Pit for several years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Milan Elks Lodge, and the Sullivan County Country Club.

Barbara is survived by her children, Doyle Mason of Milan, Missouri, Vickie Wolf (Tom) of Wheeling, Missouri, and Misti Hodge (Carson) of Grandview, Missouri; grandchildren, Derek Rardon (Connie) of Wheeling, Breann Hodge of Grandview, Caden Hodge (Makayla) of Mexico, Missouri, Brittney Hodge (Rodrigo) of Jefferson City, Missouri, Cameron Hodge of Grandview, Thaddeus Karhoff of Edina, Missouri, Brighton Mason of Columbia, Missouri and Austin Mason of Edina, great-grandchildren; Decker, Harlow and Hadley Rardon of Wheeling, Jakob, Mason, and Creighton Karhoff of Edina, Obee Birruete of Jefferson City, and Wrenleigh Hodge of Mexico, Missouri; one sister, Geraldine Dice of Grand Rapids, Michigan; a daughter-in-law, Teresa Mason of Edina; and Barbara’s dog, Deacon. Barbara was preceded by her parents; husband, Rex; a son, Jerry Mason; a brother, Verle Voss; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Mason; and granddaughter, Danette Rardon.

Funeral services for Barbara will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral home in Milan. A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the New York Cemetery, near Millerton, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Sullivan County Country Club.

