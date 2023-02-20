Obituary & Services: Bonita Beth Couch

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Bonita Beth Couch, 83 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

Bonita was born on January 12, 1940, on a farm Northeast of Green City to Wayne and Ethel (Terry) Bennett. On March 15, 1959, in Green City, she married Robert Lewis Couch, who preceded her in death in 2022. She was also preceded by: Her parents; and a brother, Don Bennett.

Bonita is survived by: Two sons, Marty Couch of Jacksonville, Missouri, and Ryan Couch and wife Jennifer of Kearney, Missouri; Grandchildren, Heather and Jay Foster, Christina and Jesse Kirkendoll, Taylor Beth Couch, Garrett Couch, Emma Couch, and Abby Couch; Great grandchildren, Corinne Charlotte “Charli” Kitchen, Wren Kirkendoll, Myles Foster, Isiah Foster, Imani Foster, and Sawyer Bennett Kirkendoll; a sister, Beverly Westbrook of Raleigh, North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bonita was proud to be a lifelong resident of Green City. She attended the Hazel Ridge Rural school and graduated from Green City R-1 in 1957. She then attended Draughon’s Business College in Kansas City and Truman State University in Kirksville. Bonita worked at the Green City Livestock Auction and USDA in Sullivan County, before beginning a 34-year career with Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company, retiring from there in 2009.

Bonita placed her trust in Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was a member of the Green City United Methodist Church. She was very active in serving the church and the community throughout her life. She was a member of the Green City Lady Lions and served on the Green City R-1 School Board for several years, along with various other community organizations. Bonita and Robert were proud caretakers of the “Welcome to Green City” flower garden at the intersection of Hwy 6 and 129.

Bonita enjoyed flowers, gardening, traveling, and reading. She loved visiting with her friends and neighbors and was so grateful for their kindness and support, which enabled her to remain in the home she enjoyed for more than 60 years. She spent countless hours supporting and cheering on a very active family throughout her life. After telling Robert for many years that he spent too much time watching sports, Bonita became an ardent Chiefs fan later in life and never missed a game on television.

Bonita most cherished the time she spent with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Bonita was a strong woman with a deep faith in her Lord that was reflected in her character, values, and selfless approach to life, during which she consistently put the needs of others ahead of her own. She was truly the wind beneath her family’s wings.

Funeral services for Bonita will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 24, 2023, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri. Burial will follow at the Green City Cemetery. A visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service, starting at 1:00 PM, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Green City Cemetery.

