Chillicothe police arrest two on drug allegations after traffic stop on Highway 36

Chillicothe Police on Sunday arrested two individuals for drugs.

A traffic stop was conducted on Highway 36, approximately one-quarter of a mile west of Chillicothe. Upon investigation by Chillicothe police officers, a man, and a woman were taken into custody.

Police said formal charges are to be pursued including alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.

Names were not released by Chillicothe police pending the filing of charges.

Police noted the male was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center. The female was taken on a 24-hour hold but she was transported to the Clinton County Detention Center.

