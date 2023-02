WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Minnesota man was taken to the jail in Bethany following his arrest Sunday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol in Harrison County has accused 29-year-old Pelayo Salgado of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s also accused of speeding and failure to drive in the right lane of a highway with two or more lanes in the same direction.

Salgado was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

