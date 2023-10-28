Obituary & Services: Florence Elizabeth Tucker

Florence Elizabeth Tucker, age 69, of Gallatin, Missouri, and lifelong resident of Daviess County, passed away Thursday evening, October 26, 2023, at her home in Gallatin. Florence was born on May 10, 1954, the daughter of Floyd “Cotton” and Clara Evelyn (Stephens) Curtis in Gallatin. She married Jimmy Tucker on March 7, 1971, in Gallatin. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked at I-35 Speedway and the Daviess County Nursing Home. She was an avid race fan of 33D and loved to mushroom hunt; she could smell them. She loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, spoiling them often. Florence was a mom and grandma to many throughout her life. Her family will dearly miss her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Martin Curtis; and son-in-law, Greg Sipple. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Tucker, of the home; children, Jimmy Leon Tucker (Lora) of Gallatin, Clara Sipple (Randy Reber) of Gallatin, Curtis Tucker (Missy) of Stewartsville, Donald Tucker (Hannah) of Gilman City, and Anna Robb (Marty McGuire) of Hardin; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Geneva Hogan of Gallatin, Regena Welsh (Steve) of Rockport, Texas, Vivian Harper (Marvin) of Macon, Lisa Crosby (Karl) of Lee’s Summit, Rick Curtis (Charity) of Gallatin, Wayne Curtis (Gerri) of Chillicothe, Mike Curtis (Sarah) of Gallatin, and Mary Curtis of Gallatin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Dockery Park in Gallatin. Burial will follow at McCrary Cemetery, Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. For inquiries, please call (660) 663-2117.