Obituary & Services: James “Jim” Franklin Burnett

James “Jim” Franklin Burnett, 87, of Polo, MO, passed away Wednesday night, October 25, 2023, at Excelsior Springs Hospital. James was born on January 14, 1936, the son of George and Fannie (Settles) Burnett in Burke County, North Carolina. He was raised and attended school in Morganton, NC.

Jim joined the United States Air Force in 1956. He married Deloris Walker on October 29, 2004, at the First Holt Baptist Church in Holt, MO. Jim worked hard all his life. He spent many years at Western Electric, Midwest Hanger, Champ Service, and Hill Transport as a school bus manager. His family will dearly miss him.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Thurston Burnett, and Lillian Campbell. He is survived by his wife, Deloris Burnett, of the home; daughter, Darlene Burnett of Lexington, MO; son, Randy Burnett (Elaine) of Wellington, MO; grandson, Taylor Burnett (Kirsten) of Blue Springs, MO; brother, Walter Burnett (Susan) of NC; sister-in-law, Gloria Burnett of NC; nieces, Shannon Burnett, Linda Lackey, Janice Guffey of NC; and nephew, Keith Campbell of NC. Other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Quilt Museum in care of the funeral home. A private family graveside service will be held at Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery in Richmond, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo. For inquiries or to send condolences, please contact (660) 354-2214.