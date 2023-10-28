Obituary & Services: Nathaniel Hugh Morehead

Nathaniel Hugh Morehead, 44, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2023, in Bourbon County, Kansas, due to a car accident.

Nathan was born on March 27, 1979, in Kirksville, Missouri, to John Daniel Morehead and Joy (Anders) Morehead. His wife and life partner, Syntitha (Nickell) Morehead, survives at home. Also surviving are their two sons, Dre Morehead and Tate Morehead, both of Milan; a sister, Nikki and her husband, Junior Eddy, of Milan; a half-brother, Dakota Morehead of Japan; a half-sister, Kyria Ruggles of Michigan; his father, John Daniel Morehead and his wife, Lauria, of Warsaw, Missouri. He is also survived by aunts, Janet Kerby of Unionville, Missouri, Jody Hanen and husband Rick of Milan, Jana Simmons and husband John of Albia, Iowa, Sherry Brinkley and husband Jim of Milan, and Bridgett White (Dennis Shepherd) of Milan; nephews, Kaden (Adrianne) Eddy, Aaron (Kayla) Eddy, and Jeryk (Megan) Eddy; father-in-law, Donnie Nickell of Milan; brother-in-law, Donnie Nickell, Jr. of Milan; and numerous cousins and friends.

A lifelong resident of Milan, Missouri, Nathan attended Milan C-2, where he met Syntitha (Nickell) Morehead, the love of his life. Together, they shared two sons, Dre and Tate. Being a devoted husband and father was undoubtedly his greatest accomplishment, and his commitment to his family was unwavering. Nathan’s greatest moments were spent supporting his two sons at their events and celebrations.

An admirable quality Nathan proudly displayed was his love for competition. If Nathan wasn’t directly competing on a golf course or playing cornhole, depending on the season, he could be found watching one of his favorite teams or athletes compete. Nathan was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Michigan Wolverines, Milan Wildcats, and UVA Women’s Basketball. Behind the scenes, Nathan went out of his way to mentor athletes in any way possible. His willingness to serve others and dedication to making a positive difference will be remembered by so many.

Nathan had a great passion for the outdoors and was happiest sharing his experiences in nature with those closest to him. Nathan was never too selfish to contribute his knowledge or devote his time to help others, especially the youth, enhance their spirit for the great outdoors. The many memories Nathan made with countless friends and family members will be forever cherished. Whether you were with Nathan on a pond bank fishing, in a deer stand on opening morning, or, if you were fortunate enough, learning to call coyotes from one of the greatest callers around, the quality time spent together was invaluable.

Nathan’s contributions extended beyond his immediate circle, impacting so many lives in the area. His loss leaves a deep void felt by his family, friends, and all who had the fortune of knowing him. To know Nathan was a privilege, and his memory lives on in the hearts of those he touched, serving as a gentle reminder of the impact one person can make.

Nathan was preceded in death by his mother, Joy Morehead; an uncle, Stan Morehead; and grandparents, Hugh and Joy Morehead, and Ray and Marjorie Williams.

A funeral service for Nathan will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, north of Milan. A visitation is scheduled for two hours prior to the service, starting at 12:00 noon, at the funeral home.