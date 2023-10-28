Obituary: Oran Joshua Truitt

Oran Joshua Truitt, 66, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family.

Oran was born on September 21, 1957, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Joseph and Marjorie (Jones) Truitt. He spent his early childhood in Kansas City before moving to the Sullivan County/Putnam County area, where he lived for most of his life. He worked for ConAgra and Farmland before retiring from Smithfield Foods in 2017.

Oran is survived by two children, Elijah and his wife, Melody, of Bonner Springs, Kansas, and Jessica and her husband, Matt, of St. Joseph, Missouri; grandchildren, Sabastian Grant and his wife, Kaity; Tyler Truitt; Maddox Truitt; Mason Truitt; October Johnson; Mattea Johnson; and Kayson Zimmerman. He also leaves behind four brothers, Richard and his wife, Lori, of Milan, Missouri; Frank Burrow; Roger Burrow; and Joseph Truitt; and three sisters, Patience Herro; Mary Beth Dwiggins; and Lanea Couts, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Perry Truitt; and sisters, Kay McWhorter, Novena Rhee, and Raylene Rodgers.

Oran loved spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was well-known for making jerky and smoking meats.

A visitation for Oran will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri.