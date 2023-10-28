Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 10 arrests in north Missouri between October 25 and October 28, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a series of arrests across various counties in north Missouri between October 25 and October 28. The individuals were apprehended for a range of offenses, including driving while intoxicated, various traffic violations, resisting arrest, and severe charges such as domestic assault and child neglect.

Matthew C Silcott, a 42-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, faced a dual predicament when he was arrested on October 25. Silcott was charged with felony resisting arrest and felony driving while revoked. He was detained at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center but has since been released.

In a separate incident in Buchanan County, Jerry L Lawson, 37, found himself in legal trouble. The St. Joseph resident was arrested at 8:00 PM on October 25 for driving while intoxicated, which is classified as a misdemeanor, in addition to speeding and consumption of alcohol while driving. Lawson is being held on a 24-hour hold at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

On October 26, Colton L Hibbs, 31, from Sheridan, Missouri, was apprehended in Daviess County. His charges include misdemeanor driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, and operating without insurance. Hibbs is currently placed on a 24-hour hold at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

Jesus A Corral Unzueta, 26, was arrested in Caldwell County on the afternoon of October 26. The Kansas City, Kansas native was charged with operating without a valid operator’s license and a misdemeanor traffic warrant from Cass County. He is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center and is eligible for bond.

In DeKalb County, Joel A Fillion, 64, was taken into custody. The Clarksdale resident was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He is being held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Kamryn L Bothwell, a 20-year-old female from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was arrested early on October 27 in Buchanan County. She faces several charges, including misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, driving without insurance, and failure to drive within the right lane. Bothwell is being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Jacy M Hamlin, 46, found herself in custody at 1:02 PM on October 27 in Buchanan County. The Saint Joseph resident was brought in on a warrant for larceny from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department and for not having insurance. She is currently bondable and being held at the Buchanan County Jail.

In Monroe County, Kaylee R Bock, 22, was arrested on the morning of October 26. The Monroe City resident was brought in on a Shelby County warrant for not having insurance. She is bondable and being held at the Shelby County Jail.

Debra L Phillips, 66, was taken into custody in Putnam County on the evening of October 27. The Unionville resident faces serious charges, including multiple counts of felony domestic assault, abuse or neglect of a child with no sexual contact, and endangering the welfare of a child by creating substantial risk. She is being held at the Putnam County Jail with no bond.

Lastly, in Randolph County, Dane T Bagby, an 18-year-old male from Sturgeon, Missouri, was arrested early on October 28. Bagby was charged with his first offense of driving while intoxicated. He was held at the Moberly Police Department but has since been released.