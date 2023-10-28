Gallatin man charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse

A man from Gallatin is facing multiple felony charges following allegations of child sexual abuse.

Scott Allan Marriott has been formally charged with several counts, including statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a person under 14 years of age, first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape with a person under 14 years of age, and second-degree child molestation of a child under 12 years of age, according to online court records.

Marriott is currently being held without the possibility of bond.

The charges stem from a probable cause statement that details accusations of Marriott’s sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl.

(Photo courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)