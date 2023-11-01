Obituary: Richard Lloyd Ogle

Richard Lloyd Ogle, a resident of Unionville, MO, passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday, October 29, 2023, in a Columbia, MO hospital.

Born on December 7, 1952, in Trenton, MO, he was the son of Cecil Earle and Eva Lorene (Cox) Ogle. Richard completed his education at Princeton High School, graduating in 1971. He had a fondness for animals, often spending quality time with his dogs and cats. Gardening was another of his cherished pastimes.

The list of loved ones who preceded him in death includes his parents; his wife, Dee (Miller) Ogle; a sister, Eva Meinke; a brother, Joe Ogle; stepbrothers, Junior Sparks, and Bill Sparks; and his stepfather, Glen Sparks.

He leaves behind a loving family, including his nieces and nephews: Terry and Jennifer Meinke, Kenny and Karla Meinke, Debbie and Ed Culbertson, Kelly Ogle, Staci Drake, and Mendy Cox.

Following his wishes, Richard has been cremated under the guidance of Roberson Funeral Home. A ceremony for inurnment will be organized at a later date.