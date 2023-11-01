Christmas assistance available through Mercer County Health Department’s Angel Tree program

The Mercer County Health Department has announced its sponsorship of the Angel Tree program in Mercer County for this year. The initiative aims to assist families in need during the Christmas season, offering items such as clothing and toys.

Families interested in benefiting from the program can register at the health department in Princeton. The registration process involves filling out a form that requests details like clothing sizes and ages of family members. Notably, the form does not require any income-related information.

All donated items for the program should be delivered to the health department, from where they will be distributed to the registered families.

For those looking to sign up for the Angel Tree program, the deadline is set for November 17th. For additional details or queries, the health department can be reached at 660-748-3630.