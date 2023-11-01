Grundy County real estate and property tax bills are “in the mail”

Grundy County real estate and personal property tax bills have been mailed.

Payments are due by December 31. Collector-Treasurer Barbara Harris says payments sent by mail should be postmarked by December 30 because December 31 is a Sunday. Payments left in the dropbox on the north side of the courthouse in Trenton can be deposited into the box on December 31.

Grundy County residents who do not receive their real estate or personal property tax bills by Thanksgiving should contact the Collector-Treasurer’s Office to request a new bill. For questions, please direct them to the Collector-Treasurer’s Office at 660-359-4040.