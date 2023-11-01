Teachers of the Quarter announced at Rissler Elementary, Trenton Middle School and Trenton High School

Local News November 1, 2023November 1, 2023 KTTN News
Trenton R-9 School District
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Mrs. Mary Ellen Johnson has been honored as the Rissler Elementary Teacher of the Quarter. Alongside Mrs. Johnson in the presentation was Robin Chambers from CFM.

Chambers, representing CFM, has generously sponsored the Teachers of the Quarter initiative and presented the recognized educators with a treat bag.

Mary Ellen Johnson Rissler Elementary Teacher of the Quarter
(L) Robin Chamber and (R) Mary Ellen Johnson

Similarly, Bradley Ewald received the accolade of Trenton High School Teacher of the Quarter. Coach Ewald was also pictured with Robin Chambers from CFM, who presented him with a treat bag as part of the sponsorship.

Bradley Ewald, selected as the Trenton High School Teacher of the Quarter_
(L) Robin Chambers and (R) Bradley Ewald


Mrs. Sheridan Mounce was selected as the Trenton Middle School Teacher of the Quarter. Pictured with Mrs. Mounce is Robin Chambers of CFM, who generously sponsored the Teachers of the Quarter and presented them with a treat bag.

 

Sheridan Mounce Trenton Middle School Teacher of the quarter
(L) Robin Chambers and (R) Mrs. Sheridan Mounce

 

 

Post Views: 71
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com