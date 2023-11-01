Trenton Police identify one violation during Halloween checks of sex offenders

The Trenton Police Department conducted its annual compliance checks on Halloween night, inspecting twenty residences to ensure adherence to the Halloween restrictions for sexual offenders.

These restrictions are outlined by City Ordinance 215.1550 and State Statute 589.426. During what was known as “Operation Candy Cruncher,” officers inspected twenty residences, and one violation was identified. An incident report regarding the violation is currently being prepared and will be forwarded to the Prosecutor for further action.

These annual checks are part of the city’s ongoing efforts to ensure that sexual offenders are abiding by the law, especially during Halloween.