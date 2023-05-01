North Central Missouri College Upward Bound program now accepting applications

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Upward Bound program housed at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, MO, is now recruiting and accepting participant applications for the 2023-2024 school year.

High School students from Brookfield, Chillicothe, Gallatin, Hamilton, Trenton, and Tri-County are invited to submit applications by working through their school counselor. The deadline for Upward Bound applications is May 16th.

The purpose of the program is to help students overcome class, social, academic, and cultural barriers to higher education through academic instruction, advising, tutoring, motivational and study skills, college visits, a culturally rewarding summer component, and other support services to aid those interested in attending college after high school.

Upward Bound is 100% federally funded by the U.S. Department of Education to assist high school students in preparation for successful college entrance. Upward Bound at NCMC is currently funded at an annual rate of $297,601.00.

