Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Discussion scheduled for Wednesday’s meeting of the Trenton Park Board will include a bid for a dump trailer as well as repairs to the war memorial in Moberly Park of Trenton.

The meeting begins at 5:15 pm Wednesday, May 3rd at Trenton city hall.

Reports are listed from the parks superintendent and park board committees. The board also is scheduled to meet in executive session for personnel.

Related