Obituary & Services: Marvin Russell “Bud” Hydorn

Marvin Russell “Bud” Hydorn was born April 16, 1937 north of Cainsville, Missouri to Roger and Florence (Cain) Hydorn and passed away on April 28, 2023, at Pearl’s II in Princeton, Missouri.

Before retiring Bud was owner and operator of a vending machine company. He was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church, Bethany.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Patricia; Infant grandson: Steven Robert.

He is survived by his sons: Matt Hydorn of Princeton, and James Russell of Odgen, Utah; daughter: Susan Lynn, State of Colorado. 3 grandchildren: Matthew Hydorn, Megan Hydorn & Mitchell Hydorn; 2 great-grandsons.

Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Zoar Cemetery, Cainsville; Open visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00, Thursday at Bethany Memorial Chapel. Memorial gifts to the Zoar Cemetery.

