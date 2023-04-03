Man who escaped Ray County Jail, and assaulted jail officer, captured in Oklahoma

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Ray County Sheriff’s Department reports the inmate who assaulted a deputy and escaped from jail last week, was captured Sunday night by authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The sheriff’s office believes the wanted man, Justin Robinson of Richmond, was on his way to Texas.

Media outlets are reporting Robinson was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals without incident. Robinson had been sought by authorities since his escape early last Tuesday morning from Ray County Jail. The Ray County Sheriff reported two inmates assaulted a jailer. One of them was captured shortly after leaving the jail, and the other, Robinson, has been on the loose since he escaped the jail.

Both Justin Jerome Robinson and the second inmate, Liam Olinger of Kansas City, are charged with an escape or attempted escape from confinement with the use of a deadly or dangerous weapon or instrument. Both also have been accused of second-degree assault on a special victim which in this case, is the employee of the Ray County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff last week reported the jailer was stabbed multiple times but will recover.

Both Robinson and Olinger are to be held in custody without bond. Robinson also faces multiple counts of domestic assault, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk. Olinger was in jail on charges of felony stealing and fraudulent use of a credit or debit device.

