Missouri Department of Conservation reports young hunters took 2,550 turkeys over youth weekend

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 2,550 birds over the past youth weekend, April 1 and 2. Top harvest counties were Osage with 71 birds harvested, Miller with 65, and Texas with 64.

Results from the Green Hills Area show the number of turkeys killed by young hunters ranged from 38 in Harrison County down to 10 in Grundy County. Other counties include Livingston at 31, Daviess at 23, Linn County at 22, Sullivan at 19, Caldwell at 17, Mercer at 16, and Putnam County with 14 turkeys.

Young hunters checked 2,881 birds during the 2022 spring youth weekend.

“The cool, windy weather on Saturday made for challenging turkey hunting conditions,” said MDC Turkey Biologist Nicholas Oakley. “Fortunately, hunters stuck with it and Sunday’s weather was more conducive to harvesting a turkey.”

Get more harvest information by county at this link.

The regular spring turkey season runs from April 17 through May 7. For more information on spring turkey hunting in Missouri, visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

