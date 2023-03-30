Video: Ray County Sheriff posts update on escapee Justin Robinson, posts video of attack on jail officer

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Ray County Sheriff’s Department continues to receive tips and follow up on leads regarding the whereabouts of an inmate who escaped early Tuesday morning from the jail in Henrietta.

On Wednesday evening, Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers posted this Facebook video in which he announced a jailer was injured during the escape of two prisoners.

Sheriff Childers reported the second suspect was captured shortly after escaping from the Ray County Jail.

The sheriff’s department in Ray County also posted surveillance camera video of the attack on the jailer, which can be seen below.

The escapee, Justin Robinson from Richmond, is a black male, five foot ten, approximately 185 pounds, and has an 816 tattoo on his neck. The sheriff’s office describes Robinson as dangerous. Online court information shows as many as 16 felony counts have been filed involving alleged domestic assault, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Information can be called to the TIPS hotline at 866-347-2423 or 911.

Related