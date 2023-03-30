Video: Ray County Sheriff posts update on escapee Justin Robinson, posts video of attack on jail officer

The Ray County Sheriff’s Department continues to receive tips and follow up on leads regarding the whereabouts of an inmate who escaped early Tuesday morning from the jail in Henrietta.
On Wednesday evening, Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers posted this Facebook video in which he announced a jailer was injured during the escape of two prisoners.
The sheriff’s department in Ray County also posted surveillance camera video of the attack on the jailer, which can be seen below.
Information can be called to the TIPS hotline at 866-347-2423 or 911.