Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Jamesport resident has waived a preliminary hearing on a Grundy County drug possession charge following an appearance Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Kayla Turley was bound over to Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court for an arraignment on April 28th.

Turley has been accused of felony possession of a controlled substance as of March 5th. Bond was re-established at $15,000 cash.

Related