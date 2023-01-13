Lodging tax generates over $40K for Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The city of Trenton has provided figures on the amount of money the five percent lodging tax has generated for the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Voters in Trenton previously approved the tax in the April 2020 election. The revenue is collected by motels, bed and breakfast establishments, and AirBNBs from guests who rent sleeping rooms.

For the fiscal year that ended April 30th of 2022 (FY 21-22), lodging tax revenue totaled $43,510 (plus $23 interest). That’s an average payment of $3,625 per month.

Now three-fourths of the way through the current fiscal year, (FY 22-23) the lodging tax revenue for Trenton totals $25,635. (plus $545 interest) That’s an average payment for the nine months of $2,848 per month.

