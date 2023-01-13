Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, January 12, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Four defendants were sentenced to prison terms when they appeared Thursday in Division one of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Caleb Scott Kinnison of Gallatin received a total of 18 years with the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to three felony counts. The sentences, that the court ordered to be served consecutively, are seven years for receiving stolen property, seven years for 1st-degree tampering with a motor vehicle; and four years for resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony. The court retains jurisdiction for 120 days.

Kinnison also pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. For those counts, Kinnison was sentenced to 93 days in the Grundy County detention center and given credit for serving that time. All of the counts were from incidents last May. The court approved the defense attorney’s request to waive the 93-day board bill.

At a probation violation hearing, Jalen Kirk Harper admitted to a violation. The court revoked probation and sentenced Harper to a total of eight years with the Department of Corrections. This includes four years for possession of a controlled substance and another four years for tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Both counts are from June 15, 2021. The sentences are to be served consecutively. The court retains jurisdiction for 120 days. Credit was given for time served in jail awaiting disposition.

Probation was revoked for Kristen Kay Hess of Lone Tree, Colorado after she admitted to a violation. Hess was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections on a drug possession charge from November of 2018.

Trenton resident Corey Allen Hines pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree domestic assault for an October 31st incident. Hines was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections, Execution of the sentence was suspended and Hines was placed on five years supervised probation. He was ordered to obtain an evaluation at Preferred Family Health Care and follow recommendations, successfully complete an anger management class, complete a barber academy, and have no contact with the victim in the case. Hines was also given credit for serving 74 days in jail as “shock incarceration.”

Chillicothe resident Angel Maureen Stewart pleaded guilty to multiple counts as of a December 18th arrest and was placed on five years supervised probation after sentencing was suspended. Stewart was charged with 1st-degree property damage, resisting arrest or detention by fleeing, and driving while intoxicated. For failure to halt for a stop sign, she received 15 days in the county jail and was given credit for time served.

Kansas City resident Javier Hernandez pleaded guilty to a non support charge (total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support). The imposition of sentence was suspended and Hernandez was placed on five years of supervised probation. He was ordered to pay $550 monthly in child support.

Donald Swigart of Trenton admitted to a probation violation. His original charge involved felony possession of a controlled substance on July 21st. Probation was continued with an additional condition that Swigart complete court-ordered detention sanctions.

Shiane Marie Eason admitted to a probation violation. Her probation was continued with an additional condition that she follows the individualized plan of the probation and parole office. Her original charges involved resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony and 3rd-degree domestic assault.

Charles Lee Duncan of Spickard admitted to a probation violation. His probation was continued with the court ordering him to complete 40 hours of community service. The original charges for Duncan are 3rd-degree assault, resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony, and 1st-degree trespass.

Shawn Alan Wells of St. Joseph saw his probation continue after previously admitting to a violation. His original charge was for non support. Wells was ordered to follow existing and previously-imposed conditions of probation including obeying all laws and making current and past-due child support payments.

Victor Tunnell of Galt was released from probation after $1,120 of his cash bond was applied to the balance he owed for child support.

Mercer County Associate Judge Matthew Krohn presided over Division One cases in Grundy County Circuit Court.

