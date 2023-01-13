Obituary: Randy Dean Hafner

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Randy Dean Hafner, age 61, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri.

Randy was born the son of Donald Hafner and Ellen (Myers) Creager on October 26, 1961, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was a 1979 graduate of Lafayette High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. He attended Eureka Valley Baptist Church, St. Joseph, Missouri. Randy loved watching football, playing pool, and working in the yard.

Survivors include his mother, Ellen Creager of Chillicothe, Missouri; three sisters, Judy Moore of Chillicothe, Missouri, Linda Dysart of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Diana Hafner of St. Joseph, Missouri; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Hafner; stepfather, Richard Creager, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Harry and Maggie Hafner; maternal grandparents, Harvey Myers, Sr., and Hazel Myers; and one brother-in-law, Aaron Moore.

Cremation was held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Randy Hafner Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

