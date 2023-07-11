Keytesville man charged with second-degree murder pleads “Not Guilty” during court appearance

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Keytesville man charged with second-degree murder in Chariton County related to an alleged shooting in Keytesville in January pleaded not guilty on July 11th.

Fifty-one-year-old James Michael Johnson Senior waived formal arraignment. The case is set for a preliminary hearing on October 6th.

Johnson also faces felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm, delivery of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

A Keytesville woman charged in relation to the alleged shooting is 52-year-old Sherri Laws. She has been charged with the felonies of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. She is next scheduled for court on September 7th.

The Highway Patrol previously reported charges were filed after Jacob Abney of Grandview suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Johnson also received gunshot wounds, was taken to the Moberly Regional Medical Center, and was flown to the University Hospital of Columbia.

An investigation started after Chariton County deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to an altercation.

