Jamesport City Council announces results of meeting held on July 10th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport City Council July 10th hired Allen Auction Service to sell the city lake property. The vote was taken after Realtor/Auctioneer Jerry Allen spoke with the council about the city lake.

Allen said he thought it would be best to auction the land instead of selling the property at a set price. His fee is seven percent of the sale, not including the advertising expenses. He suggested holding a live auction in October or early November.

Carolyn Huston discussed holding a farmers market in the city park along Bailey Street near the volleyball court. She said about 17 people would be willing to participate in the weekly event.

Opening day is planned for July 14th at 10 o’clock. No fee is being charged to market vendors.

The council saw no problem with using the pavilion area during rain events if it is not already in use.

City Clerk Shelley Page reported a complaint about the location of a street light on Auberry Grove. The council did not take action on July 10th.

Page discussed a meeting with Missouri Department of Transportation representatives on July 6th. They discussed the possibility of placing a handicapped parking spot at the four-way stop for access to the post office.

After further review, they agreed there could be problems involved with a disabled person trying to navigate the traffic at the intersection. City personnel showed the MoDOT representatives the handicap-accessible locations and signs placed in the area.

The council discussed a lawsuit filed by Dana Swalley and Charles Pascoe against the City of Jamesport. The lawsuit involves a broken windshield their vehicle sustained while driving on Highway 190. Page said the information had been forwarded to the insurance company.

Related