Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves increase in meal prices

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education July 10th approved increasing breakfast prices by five cents and lunch prices by 10 cents for next school year.

For elementary school students, breakfast will cost $1.15, and lunch will cost $2.05. For middle school and high school students, breakfast will be $1.40, and lunch will cost $2.30. Adult breakfasts will cost $1.90, and lunches will be $2.70.

The board accepted bids for bread and milk from Graves. Gas and diesel fuel bids were accepted from both Landes and MFA.

Employee and Student handbooks were approved for next school year.

Missouri Consultants for Education policy updates were approved.

The board set the tax rate hearing for August 24th at 6 o’clock.

