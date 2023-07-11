Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves increase in meal prices

Local News July 11, 2023July 11, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Jamesport Tri-County R-7 School District website
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education July 10th approved increasing breakfast prices by five cents and lunch prices by 10 cents for next school year.

For elementary school students, breakfast will cost $1.15, and lunch will cost $2.05. For middle school and high school students, breakfast will be $1.40, and lunch will cost $2.30. Adult breakfasts will cost $1.90, and lunches will be $2.70.

The board accepted bids for bread and milk from Graves. Gas and diesel fuel bids were accepted from both Landes and MFA.

Employee and Student handbooks were approved for next school year.

Missouri Consultants for Education policy updates were approved.

The board set the tax rate hearing for August 24th at 6 o’clock.

Post Views: 25
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.