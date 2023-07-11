Cameron woman escapes injury in three-vehicle collision on westbound Highway 36 in St. Joseph

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A three-vehicle accident on Westbound Highway 36 at the intersection with I-29 in the city limits of St. Joseph resulted in injuries and extensive damage to the vehicles involved. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene at approximately 7:45 AM this morning.

According to the accident report provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision occurred when a 2013 Chevrolet 1500 driven by 19-year-old Kayne M. Cook of St. Joseph, attempted to change lanes in front of a 2022 Jeep Gladiator driven by 50-year-old Lisa A. Goacher of Easton, MO. Cook’s vehicle struck the right front fender of the Jeep Gladiator with its rear left fender.

Following the impact, the Chevrolet, driven by Cook, veered off the south side of the roadway, striking a guardrail and overturning. The Chevrolet 1500 came to rest on its driver’s side in the driving lane. Meanwhile, the 2007 Ford Fusion driven by 42-year-old Pamela D. Leer of Cameron, MO, attempted to stop but struck the rear right fender of Goacher’s Gladiator, which came to a controlled stop on the shoulder of the Highway 36 exit to southbound I-29.

Emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene, and both Cook and Goacher were transported to Mosaic in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. It is worth noting that Goacher was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, while Cook was not.

The crash investigation was handled by TPR A.M. Mapel (1387) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from Sgt. D.R. Reuter (622) and the St. Joseph Police Department.

