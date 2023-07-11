Obituary & Services: Hunter Bryer Justus

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Hunter Bryer Justus, 17, a resident of Jamesport, Missouri died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in a river accident.

Family visitation will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. His body will be cremated after the visitation.

Hunter was born January 12, 2006, in Trenton, Missouri the son of Jeremy Dean and Chelsie Marie Orndorff Justus. He would have been a Junior this fall at Jamesport High School. He was curtly employed at Sonic of Trenton, Missouri.

His survivors include his parents Jeremy and Chelsie Justus of the home; one sister Emily Rogers, Chillicothe, Missouri; two brothers Nicholi Justus, Jamesport, Missouri, Ty Lee Justus, Trenton, Missouri; grandparents Brenda Orndorff, Trenton, Missouri, Richard and Shirley Maxwell, Jamesport, Missouri and Billy Justus.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Richard Orndorff.

Related