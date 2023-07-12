Farmers Market in Jamesport set to open on July 14th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A farmers market will start in Jamesport on July 14th.

The Jamesport Farmers and Makers Market will start in the northeast part of the city park at 10 am and continue until the vendors want to leave. It will be held every Friday.

Spokesperson Carolyn Huston says there will be a variety of items available. They are to include produce, eggs, baked goods, and other food as well as crafts and lemonade. Vendors should bring their own tables and supplies. There is no vendor fee.

Contact Carolyn Huston for more information on the Jamesport Farmers and Makers Market at 660-684-6617 or on Facebook.

