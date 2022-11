WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County School will hold a spaghetti dinner with a “Meet the Mustangs” event on November 21st.

The dinner will be in the cafeteria at 5 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted, and proceeds will go to the Class of 2024.

The varsity girl’s and boy’s basketball teams will be introduced in the gym at 6:30. There will also be scrimmages. There is no cost to attend the “Meet the Mustangs” event.