Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI

One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph.

A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The driver, 60-year-old David Lane of Oregon, was not reported hurt but he was accused of felony driving while intoxicated involving severe physical injury, and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. Lane was held by the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened Saturday night one mile west of Rochester as the northbound pickup went off the right side of Route E into a ditch, hit a utility pole, went down an embankment, and came to rest on its wheels in a creek.

The vehicle was demolished.