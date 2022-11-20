Top winners announced in Chillicothe Holiday Parade

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grand Marshal winner at the Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade on Saturday was Boy Scout Troop 120.

Placing first in the float divisions were Cornerstone Church among youth, Chemically Dependent Salon among businesses and organizations, and Bishop Hogan Memorial School among non-profits. Tri-County was first in the band division.

There were slightly over 60 entries in the 76th annual Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade with entries judged on the use of the theme “Candyland Christmas,” originality, and appearance.