Cameron teenager injured when pickup she was driving hits ditch

A Cameron teenager was hurt Saturday night when the pickup truck she was driving went off a country road and hit a ditch.

The 17-year-old girl was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened three miles east of Cameron on Barwick Drive as the pickup was eastbound when the girl attempted to avoid another vehicle entering an intersection. The pickup went off the right side of the road and came to rest on its wheels in a ditch.

Damage to the pickup was moderate.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles involved in accidents.