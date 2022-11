WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin Ministerial Alliance will hold a Community Thanksgiving Service on November 20th. The service will be at the Gallatin United Methodist Church at 7 o’clock that night.

Gallatin First Christian Church Pastor Ryan Beenken will give the message. Other local pastors will also participate in the service.

The Community Choir will perform two songs and will be directed by Linda Arnold.

Proceeds from November 20th’s Thanksgiving Service will go to the Gallatin Ministerial Alliance.