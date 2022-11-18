Coon Creek Baptist Church in need of more volunteers for help with Thanksgiving meals

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Volunteers are being sought for the Thanksgiving Dinner at the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton.

The pastor’s wife, Dianna Crawford, says volunteers are needed for setup on November 19th, picking turkeys November 21st through 23rd at approximately 6 or 6:30 am, and chores on the days leading up to the dinner on November 24th. The church is also seeking more delivery drivers and a clean-up crew after the dinner.

Crawford encourages anyone wanting to volunteer to contact her for more information.

Crawford adds that, as of Friday morning, November 18, the church had close to 500 orders for the Thanksgiving Dinner. In past years, there have been 650 to 1,000 orders placed. Orders for delivery or carry-out should be placed by November 21st at noon.

Contact Dianna Crawford at 660-635-0760 for more information on volunteering or to order meals. Dianna and Pastor Doug Crawford can also be contacted at 660-359-3094.