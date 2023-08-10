Jameson woman dies in crash on Interstate 35 in southern Iowa

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Interstate 35 southbound, five miles north of the Missouri/Iowa border, on August 9, 2023, at approximately 5:38 pm. The Iowa State Highway Patrol has released details of the incident.

Brenda K. Jones, 72, of Jameson, was driving a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee when she veered off of I-35. The Jeep entered the west ditch of Interstate 35 southbound and subsequently collided with a tree. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and found Jones unresponsive inside the vehicle. Despite their best efforts to revive her with CPR, she was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Her body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office by a local funeral home.

Jones was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and the Jeep Grand Cherokee was towed from the scene by Southern Iowa Towing. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Trooper Thorup of the Iowa State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene of the crash by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department.

