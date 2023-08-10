2023 Missouri State Fair kicks off with a full lineup of events

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 2023 Missouri State Fair has officially begun, and attendees can expect a plethora of events and activities in the coming days.

On Friday, Aug. 11, the Missouri Department of Conservation takes center stage. The Conservation Building will be bustling with fish aquaria, live animal exhibits, and the Xplore Zone. Notably, there will be invasive carp fish fry demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12, promises a packed schedule:

Livestock shows featuring beef cattle, draft mules, poultry, sheep, and swine.

Competitive exhibit contests in floriculture, dairy products, home economics, and a barbecue contest.

The Farm Toy Show at the Assembly Hall, cooking demonstrations at the Home Economics Building, and Mo-Ag Theatre/Mizzou Central.

Fire demos at the State Fair Firehouse, sponsored by Ditzfeld Transfer, Inc.

The “Biggest and Best Bell Bottom Contest” at 6 p.m. on the Touchstone Energy Stage.

Cowboy Mounted Shooting qualifying rounds at 2:30 p.m. and the Starline Showcase Shootout at 6 p.m. in the Mathewson Exhibition Center.

Performances by Clay Clear Band and Soul Root on the Budweiser Stage.

Grounds entertainment featuring Mr. Stinky Feet, the Chicago Honey Bear Dancers, The Strolling Piano, and more.

A Military Flag Retreat Ceremony honoring John Hall of Lone Jack at 5:30 p.m.

The MRCA Show-Me State Rodeo in the State Fair Arena and performances by Lainey Wilson and Jackson Dean in the State Fair Grandstand.

For a detailed schedule for Friday, Aug. 11, visit the Fair’s website.

Law Enforcement/Firefighter Appreciation Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, offers free admission for first responders. The MoDOT Highway Gardens will feature Otto the Talking Car, a 1931 Model A Ford Roadster, a State Fair icon since 1969. Adjacent to Otto is the State Fair Firehouse, the only fire department in the U.S. that operates just 11 days a year. They’ll showcase a sprinkler demonstration and the MO CARES exhibit.

Highlights for Saturday, Aug. 12:

Livestock shows, competitive exhibit contests, and activities across the grounds.

Performances by Cedar Creek and Honky-Tonk Dream on the Budweiser Stage.

A Military Flag Retreat Ceremony honoring Danny Knox of Archie, MO.

The final night of the MRCA Show-Me State Rodeo and a concert featuring 3 Doors Down and Candlebox in the State Fair Grandstand.

For a full schedule for Saturday, Aug. 12, visit the Fair’s website.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, Military Appreciation Day, sponsored by GoNetspeed, will honor the armed forces. A Military Resource Fair and a Military Appreciation Ceremony are among the day’s events.

Highlights for Sunday, Aug. 13:

Livestock shows, competitive exhibit contests, and various activities.

Performances by the Supermatics on the Budweiser Stage.

A Military Flag Retreat Ceremony honoring Brad Pickel of Waynesville, MO.

The Missouri State Fair Shoot Out Truck and Tractor Pull and the Final Round of the MSF Motocross Series.

For a full schedule for Sunday, Aug. 13, visit the Fair’s website.

The Missouri State Fair, running from Aug. 10-20 in Sedalia, is themed “Where Traditions Grow.”

