Missouri State Fair announces Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Goats and Market Hams

Ty Murphy, son of Brent and DeEtta Murphy, is the exhibitor of the 2023 Grand Champion Market Goat at the Missouri State Fair. Ty is from Houstonia and is a member of the Kennedy 4-H Club. Ty’s prize-winning goat weighed 75 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat honor went to Payton Rodgers of Savannah. She is the daughter of Blaine and Melissa Rodgers and is a member of the Savannah FFA Chapter. Payton’s goat weighed 106 pounds.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, both Ty and Payton will sell their goats in two of 16 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program, administered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

Timothy Holtsclaw, son of Thad and Sara Holtsclaw, is the exhibitor of the 2023 Grand Champion Market Ham at the Missouri State Fair. Timothy is from California and is a member of the California FFA Chapter. Timothy’s prize-winning ham weighed 22.79 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Market Ham honor went to Madison McCord of California. She is the daughter of Brad and Jennifer McCord and is a member of the California FFA Chapter. Madison’s ham weighed 23.16 pounds.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, both Timothy and Madison will sell their hams in two of 16 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program, administered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

Many exhibitors will work toward earning a place in the ring at the time-honored Sale of Champions Auction. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steers, Barrows, Lambs, Meat Goats, Pens of Chickens, and Pens of Rabbits will be featured in the auction, along with the Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Hams and Bacons. The Sale will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall. The entire auction will be broadcast live by KMMO radio online. The auction will also be live on the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Facebook page and live online bidding will be available via LiveAuctions.tv.

