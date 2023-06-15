Independence Day Celebration to be held in Princeton

Local News June 14, 2023June 14, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Independence Day Celebration
An Independence Day Celebration will be held in Princeton. Activities will be at the Princeton ball field July 4th, starting at 6 o’clock in the evening.

The activities will start with an opening prayer and local talent. The band Branded Souls will perform at 6:30. A fireworks display will be at dusk.

There will be free watermelon. Other refreshments will be for sale July 4th, including barbecued hamburgers and chips.

Princeton Independence Day Celebration attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

