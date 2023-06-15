Independence Day Celebration to be held in Princeton

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An Independence Day Celebration will be held in Princeton. Activities will be at the Princeton ball field July 4th, starting at 6 o’clock in the evening.

The activities will start with an opening prayer and local talent. The band Branded Souls will perform at 6:30. A fireworks display will be at dusk.

There will be free watermelon. Other refreshments will be for sale July 4th, including barbecued hamburgers and chips.

Princeton Independence Day Celebration attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs.

Related