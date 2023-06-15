Obituary & Services: Judy Marie Vanderpool

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Judy Marie Vanderpool, aged 85, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Braymer, Missouri.

Judy was born as the daughter of Lawrence and Herma (Murray) McKnight on June 7, 1938, in Georgeville, Missouri. She graduated from Braymer High School in 1955. On January 7, 1956, she tied the knot with Gary C. Vanderpool at Braymer Baptist Church. Judy proudly and supportively stood by her husband while he served in the United States Air Force. They traveled extensively, residing in New York, California, Florida, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, and Illinois. Their travels also included three different tours in Turkey.

In 1986, Judy and Gary returned to their hometown of Braymer, Missouri. She led an active life, engaging in hobbies such as golf, bowling, bridge, and water skiing, and attending every sporting event in which her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews participated. Judy was a member of the Braymer Baptist Church, PEO, The Pinochle Club, the Golden Age Nursing Home Board, and the Braymer Alumni Association Board.

Survivors include her daughter Tary Hicks and her husband, Brian, of Braymer, Missouri; six grandchildren: Jon Paul Brower and his wife, Cristal Barker, of Spring Hill, Kansas; Jordyn Meseberg of Braymer, Missouri; Gary C. Vanderpool III of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kaylee Ramsey and her husband, Cody, of Chillicothe, Missouri; Dillon Hicks of Omaha, Nebraska; and Taran Hicks of Kansas City, Missouri. Additionally, she is survived by eight great-grandchildren: Finley, Cohan, and Belle Brower of Spring Hill, Kansas; Emelia, Hadley, Ellyott, and Londyn Ramsey of Chillicothe, Missouri; and Austin Hicks of Omaha, Nebraska. Judy is also survived by two sisters, Patsy Peters of Dawn, Missouri, and Brenda Regas and her husband, Bill, of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; two sisters-in-law, Maggie McKnight, and Tip McKnight; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, Gary C. Vanderpool Jr; one granddaughter, Kary Brower; two sisters, Barbara Wetzel, and Trudy Jo McKnight; two brothers, Mickey McKnight, and Jimmie McKnight; and two brothers-in-law, Bob Peters, and Gerald Wetzel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Braymer Baptist Church in Braymer, Missouri. Prior to the service, at 1:00 p.m., the family requests the honor of your presence at a luncheon at the Braymer Baptist Church. Instead of a visitation, the family suggests making memorial contributions to St. Luke’s Hospice, which can be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

